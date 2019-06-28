Georgetown ISD teachers to get ‘largest pay increase in more than a decade,’ district says

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — Georgetown Independent School District is joining other Central Texas districts this week in increasing pay for teachers and staff.

On Thursday, the Georgetown ISD Board of Trustees approved its budget and announced “it will give its teachers the largest pay increase in more than a decade.”

It cited the recently-passed House Bill 3, which provides funding for districts and requires salary increases for certain staff members, as giving it the opportunity to increase pay. GISD will get $5.9 million in new revenue because of the new law. Of that, $4.4 million is going to pay increases and $1.5 million toward new instructional positions and pay raises for custodians and bus drivers.

The starting teacher salary will increase by $2,000 to $48,000, the district said, and raises are dependent upon years of experience:

Teachers, librarians, counselors and nurses with six or more years of experience: $3,000 raise, or 5.3% of the midpoint salary

Teachers, librarians, counselors and nurses with five or fewer years of experience: 4% of midpoint salary raise

All other staff: 3% of midpoint salary raise

Money will also go toward increasing the district’s contribution toward medical benefits and increasing salaries of instructional aides and classroom support positions.

Within the last week, Hays CISD, San Marcos CISD and Lockhart ISD have also increased employee salaries. Round Rock ISD also approved increases based on years of experience on June 20.