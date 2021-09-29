Georgetown ISD teacher accused of sexually assaulting 11 year-old girl

TEMPLE, Texas (KXAN) — A 35-year-old teacher and coach at Georgetown Independent School District was arrested last week after police say he sexually assaulted an 11-year-old girl.

Cory Bounds, of Temple, was arrested Sept. 25 by Temple police after they received a report of the incident. Police say the victim knew Bounds.

Georgetown ISD told KXAN Wednesday Bounds was hired in August and is now on administrative leave pending the investigation.

GISD also clarified the incident took place outside of Georgetown and didn’t involve a student from its district.

Bounds was charged with indecency with a child, a second-degree felony, and taken to the Bell County Jail.