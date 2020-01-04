Georgetown ISD purchases 135 acres of land; fit for 3 schools

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — The Georgetown Independent School District just bought $12.5 million worth of land for three new school campuses.

The purchase secures 135-acres of land West of DB Wood Road and South of Lake Georgetown and Cedar Break Park Road.

“The southwest portion of the district is an area we’ve been watching for some time,” said Fred Brent, Georgetown Superintendent. “Demographic reports, along with housing development in areas like Wolf Ranch and Water Oak, show we could need new schools in that area in the next 5-10 years.”

The land was purchased with funds from the 2018 Bond package and has the capacity to support an elementary, middle and high school site in the future.

Right now, if you drive along the two-way road where the schools are set to go, you won’t find much but some cactus, old oak trees and vast dry land.

“You gotta meander your way out here,” said Chance Leigh, a homebuilder in the area.

Chance Leigh has been a homebuilder for nearly a dozen years in this remote area of Georgetown. He says the demographic he largely sells to is:

“50s and up. You know what I mean. Empty Nesters,” said Leigh.

The addition of three school could largely change that. Leigh says the developers are out in this area for a reason.

“Something like 11 residents are moving to Georgetown everyday,” said Leigh. “To me, it’s a mega. It’s the only place that a lot of us build in.”

The school developments likely won’t happen anytime soon. In order to build new schools on the property, the district would need the support of taxpayers in future bonds to secure the needed funds. That could take years, maybe even a decade.