Georgetown is 7th fastest-growing city in the U.S., Census Bureau says
GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — The U.S. Census Bureau recently ranked Georgetown seventh on its list of fastest-growing cities in the country with a population of more than 50,000.
Georgetown's growth rate was 5.2 percent in 2017 and 2018. The population was 47,400 in the 2010 census. According to today's estimate, the city added 26,780 residents with a growth rate of 56.5 percent from 2010 to 2018.
“I promise, we’re not trying to be the fastest-growing city in the U.S.,” Mayor Dale Ross said. “Frankly, people choose Georgetown because we are a safe city with a high-quality of life, great parks, an award-winning library, a low tax rate and the Most Beautiful Town Square in Texas. We recognize what a great place Georgetown is, and others recognize it, too.”
According to the Texas Demographic Center, the Austin region is expected to more than double in size by the year 2050, growing from 2 million to 4.5 million population.
“We’re kidding ourselves if we think we can stop growth,” Ross said. “It is critically important that we work leverage opportunities that are presented to us, with a focus on preserving what makes Georgetown unique.”
