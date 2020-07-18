Georgetown implements Stage 1 water use limits, nearing Stage 2

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — This past week, the City of Georgetown implemented water use limits, but those restrictions could soon increase.

On Tuesday, Stage 1 water restrictions went into place after the city’s water utility reached 85% of water treatment capacity for three consecutive days.

Under Stage 1, customers cannot water their lawns between noon and 7 p.m., to avoid the heat of the day when water can easily evaporate.

The City of Georgetown asks residents to water outside of that window and stick to their scheduled days, which are based on address. Additionally, all watering is prohibited on Mondays.

As those restrictions move into place, the city is not far off from Stage 2.

According to the city, Stage 2 limits are triggered when water utility has reached 90% of water treatment capacity for three consecutive days.

The City says they’ve already hit that mark two days in a row this past week.

To avoid moving into Stage 2, which would limit watering to one day a week, the City advises people to adjust their irrigation controllers down 10%, by using the Seasonal Adjust setting on their controllers.

For more information Georgetown’s water restrictions, you can visit water.georgetown.org. If you have questions about the watering schedule or use limits, you can also call Customer Care at (512) 930-3640.