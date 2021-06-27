Georgetown husband facing murder charge after investigation into wife’s disappearance

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — A Georgetown man is facing a murder charge after an investigation into his wife’s disappearance this past February.

At last check, Travis Hall is being held in jail on a $1 million bond.

His wife, Julie Hall, reportedly disappeared Feb. 19. She was last seen at her apartment and didn’t report for work the following Monday. She was a Hutto Independent School District special education aide.

KXAN has reached out to the District Attorney’s Office to see if Hall’s murder charge is connected to Julie’s disappearance.

According to a previous arrest affidavit, Hall was caught lying about where she and he were and what he did in the days leading up to and after she was reportedly missing.

Hall lied about Julie’s whereabouts to his children and police, the affidavit says, saying she went to visit her sister the day she disappeared. Her sister told investigators there were no such plans and Julie didn’t visit her. He also told police he had gone to Houston on Feb. 20 for a plumbing job, but later admitted to police he had been unfaithful and used a debit card in Julie’s name while in Houston after having dinner with the woman he admitted to having an affair with, the affidavit says.

Hall said he deleted text messages from his phone that detailed the affair and used Julie’s phone to send text messages and lie about her status to other family members, according to the affidavit.

The Texas Rangers found a confession letter in the couple’s apartment days after Julie’s disappearance, which read, “I’m sorry! I killed your mother in her sleep.” The letter was signed, “Dad.”

That letter, which led to a search warrant, also led to the discovery of blood spatters in the bedroom and evidence of a cleaning agent used on the floor.

Hall’s previous charges included tampering with evidence.