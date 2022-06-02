GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — After 25 years of service in law enforcement, Cory Tchida has been appointed as chief of police for the City of Georgetown.

Tchida was appointed by City Manager David Morgan. The appointment will be presented to city council for confirmation at a special meeting Monday at 6 p.m.

This comes after the previous police chief, Wayne Nero, was hired as assistant city manager in December 2021, according to the city’s website.

“Cory Tchida has been a key leader within the police department and has provided exceptional leadership and value throughout his service as interim chief since June 2021,” Morgan said in a press release. “He is passionate about our community and deeply values relationships. I’m excited about his service in this new role.”

Tchida was one of three finalists from the more than 50 applicants who applied for the position from across the country.

Tchida began his career with Georgetown Police as a patrol officer. For 10 years, he was a sergeant responsible for patrol, training, traffic and narcotics. During his 25 years of service he has also served as lieutenant of patrol and administration and interim police chief.

Tchida has received numerous honors, including the Georgetown Police Chief’s Award in 2015 and the City of Georgetown’s Manager of the Year Award in 2013.

“It is the single greatest honor of my professional life to be selected as your police chief and continue to serve this community in that new role alongside the women and men of this department who strive to be the standard every day,” Tchida said.