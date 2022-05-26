GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — The Georgetown Police Department is investigating “reported threat situations” Thursday at Georgetown High School, including a student with a water gun on a bus and a threatening list.

GPD said a student brought a “water gun that looked realistic” on a school bus. It has the gun and student, it said.

It’s also interviewing two students it believes are connected to an “alleged hit type list.”

“We always take these type of incidents seriously and respond promptly and act accordingly,” GPD said.

Since the elementary school shooting in Uvalde Tuesday that killed 19 students and 2 teachers, Central Texas schools have increased security. They’ve also investigated local threats.

Authorities removed a Taylor ISD student from class Wednesday after they made a “threatening comment” in class, a district letter sent to parents said.

Manor ISD is only allowing essential visitors to enter its schools. The Manor Police Department said it investigated a threatening post on social media of a hunting rifle and a male voice saying “F— Manor” that was sent to several middle school students. On Thursday it said it is also investigating another photo sent on Snapchat of a “female holding a weapon” with the words “Manor Got Some Coming.” It added there have been no specific threats made.

“We know that the last few days have been a tragedy for Uvalde, the State of Texas, and our Nation. Most of us at the Police Department are also parents so we like you share in the grief, the concern, and the fear. This is why you have seen a greatly increased police presence in the schools over the last several days,” GPD said.