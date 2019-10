GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — Georgetown Fire Department crews are working to put out a fire that’s been burning all Friday morning at the Texas Disposal Systems waste station on WL Walden Drive.

According to GFD, crews first responded to the scene at 2:20 a.m. on Thursday Oct. 10, and work continued until 9:15 a.m. On Friday morning at 5:20 a.m., however, crews were called out again.

