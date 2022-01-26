Georgetown fire chief’s ideas to prevent another pet boarding tragedy

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — It’s been nearly four months since 75 dogs were killed in a fire at the Ponderosa Pet Resort in Georgetown, leaving dozens of grieving families behind. Investigators say there was no staffing at the pet resort overnight at the time, and the facility didn’t have a fire suppression system.

On Tuesday, Georgetown Fire Department Chief John Sullivan presented recommendations to city council to prevent a situation like this from happening again.

The proposed amendments would require animal housing or care facilities used for the temporary or permanent housing of animals to:

Provide an electronically supervised, automatic smoke-detection system or quick-response heat detectors, if the facility doesn’t have a sprinkler system.

Consider 24-hour, on-site supervision.

Ensure the interior finish on kennel-boarding walls has a Class A finish.

Install automatic sprinkler systems in certain circumstances, including when such facilities do not have walls made of fire-resistant materials or where every animal does not have immediate, unobstructed access outside.

Install electronically supervised carbon monoxide detection systems where the animals are kept, if not under constant supervision.

The department said it has already taken steps to prevent similar incidents in the future, including priority inspections list, auditing and inspecting the 26 animal care facilities in the Georgetown area and adding animal housing or care facilities to its annual list.

Georgetown fire investigators have classified the cause of the fire as undetermined. They have hypothesized six potential causes of what might have happened on Sept. 18, 2021, and all are linked to the electrical equipment at the site.

Sullivan said they found six electrical devices near the north interior wall of the facility where video surveillance shows the fire started. Investigators said they were unable to rule out any of the six devices as the cause for the fire and whether the electrical circuits were overloaded.

Here are the six hypotheses from investigators:

One of two blower motors failed and melted plastic around them to its ignition point.

The air purifier failed and melted the plastic to its ignition point.

The rodent deterrent ignited in wall plug and caught the surrounding material on fire.

The extension cord failed, melted through sheathing, and caught the surrounding material on fire.

The insect killer created an environment that sustained a flame and melted, catching area around it on fire.

Failure of building electrical system.

Investigators say structural damage from the fire was estimated at $757,000.