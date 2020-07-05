Georgetown FD investigating after house fire displaces family

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — The Georgetown Fire Department is investigating what caused a house fire on Church Street overnight Saturday into Sunday.

Firefighters say when they arrived, people inside the home were trying to escape while others were trying to spray the house down with a hose. GFD says the family made it out of the home safely.

Firefighters rescued chickens and dogs that were inside the home, as well.

Firefighters say the home’s attic and garage have heavy damage. (KXAN Photo/Tim Holcomb)

According to GFD, the fire extended from the exterior of the home up into the attic space over the garage. The home’s attic and garage sustained a lot of damage, while the rest of the home will be salvageable, with just light smoke damage, firefighters told KXAN.

The family that lives in the home was displaced overnight.

GFD is investigating the cause of the fire.