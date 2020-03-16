Georgetown considering rescheduling Red Poppy Festival due to coronavirus

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — Red poppies grown across the Hill Country are blooming this time of year. The City of Georgetown celebrates it with the Red Poppy Festival which features live concerts, arts and crafts and a parade.

This year, as the number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases spike, the city is considering rescheduling the festival which brings in about 65,000 people from across the country.

“As we work to ensure the safety of our community, the City of Georgetown and the Red Poppy Festival Planning Committee are evaluating rescheduling the 2020 Red Poppy Festival from April 24 – 26 to October 23 – 25, 2020,” said Aly Van Dyke, Director of Communications and Public Engagement. “We currently are reaching out to vendors, musicians, and others involved in this event to determine whether the new dates would work for them.”

Van Dyke says 120 vendors, 35 entertainers and musicians would be impacted. The city plans on making a final decision on the dates within the next week.

“Red poppies have been a part of Georgetown’s landscape for over seventy years,” the festival’s website says. Georgetown is one of few locations where red poppies reseed themselves from year-to-year.

The Poppy Festival provides a big boost to the Georgetown economy. Here are some of the numbers from the 2019 festival:

Total economic impact of the Red Poppy Festival = $2,559,456

Economic impact to restaurants/drinking places = $1,412,124

Economic impact to local lodging providers = $360,062

Economic impact to retail = $551,721

Economic impact to other attractions = $235,549

Estimated full time equivalent (FTE) jobs created = 28.0

Estimated attendance = 75,000 (Non-local = 57%; Local = 43%)

Average non-local party size = 4.27 people

Average length of stay in the area = 1.53 days