Georgetown closes most parks, playgrounds

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — The Georgetown Parks and Recreation Department will close all amenities and playgrounds that don’t allow for social distancing, officials say.

Crews will be out marking closed areas Wednesday, and the closures will last until further notice.

Areas that are closed are:

Playgrounds

Pavilions

Exercise equipment

Courts

Drinking fountains

Restrooms

Skate parks

Gatehouse at Garey Park

Play Ranch at Garey Park

There are a few Georgetown Parks and Recreation areas still open. They are:

Garey Park (other than the Gatehouse and Play Ranch)

Dog Ranch at Garey Park

Equine amenities at Garey Park

Bark Park

Trails

Open spaces

Hours for Garey Park are 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. until further notice, the city says.