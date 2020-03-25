Georgetown closes most parks, playgrounds

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — The Georgetown Parks and Recreation Department will close all amenities and playgrounds that don’t allow for social distancing, officials say.
Crews will be out marking closed areas Wednesday, and the closures will last until further notice.
Areas that are closed are:
- Playgrounds
- Pavilions
- Exercise equipment
- Courts
- Drinking fountains
- Restrooms
- Skate parks
- Gatehouse at Garey Park
- Play Ranch at Garey Park
There are a few Georgetown Parks and Recreation areas still open. They are:
- Garey Park (other than the Gatehouse and Play Ranch)
- Dog Ranch at Garey Park
- Equine amenities at Garey Park
- Bark Park
- Trails
- Open spaces
Hours for Garey Park are 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. until further notice, the city says.