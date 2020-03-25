Live Now
Mayor Adler answers questions during Texas Tribune’s ‘Coronavirus In Texas’ stream

Georgetown closes most parks, playgrounds

Williamson County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Garey Park_427962

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — The Georgetown Parks and Recreation Department will close all amenities and playgrounds that don’t allow for social distancing, officials say.

Crews will be out marking closed areas Wednesday, and the closures will last until further notice.

Areas that are closed are:

  • Playgrounds
  • Pavilions
  • Exercise equipment
  • Courts
  • Drinking fountains
  • Restrooms
  • Skate parks
  • Gatehouse at Garey Park
  • Play Ranch at Garey Park

There are a few Georgetown Parks and Recreation areas still open. They are:

  • Garey Park (other than the Gatehouse and Play Ranch)
  • Dog Ranch at Garey Park
  • Equine amenities at Garey Park
  • Bark Park
  • Trails
  • Open spaces

Hours for Garey Park are 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. until further notice, the city says.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Coronavirus Resources

More Coronavirus Resources

Trending Stories

Don't Miss