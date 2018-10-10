Georgetown City Hall sale in the works, to become restaurant and bar

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Georgetown City Hall (KXAN Photo)

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — The City of Georgetown is in negotiations to sell its city hall and another building, making way for new development in those spaces.

On Tuesday, the Georgetown City Council approved the real estate contract to sell City Hall, located in the historic post office at 113 E. Eighth St., as well as Municipal Court and City Council chambers at 101 E. Seventh St.

City Post Partnership plans to turn the city hall into a restaurant, bar and ballroom. The other location will become a restaurant and micro-distillery owned by URBAN Eat.Drink.

The city began soliciting proposals for these two properties and the Visitor's Center at 103 W. Seventh St. earlier this year. It hopes to close on the two properties currently in negotiations by early 2019.

City operations that previously were housed in City Hall and Municipal Court will move to new facilities on Eighth Street and Martin Luther King Street, west of downtown Georgetown.