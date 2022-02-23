Georgetown City Council approves ‘oversight’ in fire code for pet facilities

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — The Georgetown City Council unanimously approved amendments to the fire code Tuesday night, creating stricter fire precautions for pet care facilities.

This comes after deadly fire in September 2021 where 75 animals were killed at Ponderosa Pet Resort. There was no staffing at the facility at the time, and the building didn’t have a fire suppression system.

All pet care facilities must now, at the bare minimum, have a fire alarm system if the building can’t be staffed overnight. If there isn’t an alarm system, then people have to be in the building overnight.

“The biggest challenge I had was coming to the realization that night we lost 75 animals and 59 families were torn apart because of an oversight I feel we had in the fire code,” Georgetown Fire Chief John Sullivan said.

Pet care facilities have 18 months to make changes adhering to the new fire code.