Georgetown cancels 2020 Red Poppy Festival because of concerns about COVID-19 pandemic

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — Concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic led to the cancellation of this year’s Red Poppy Festival in Georgetown.

The City of Georgetown sent out a news release Wednesday stating that the City Council agreed this week to cancel the event, which had initially been moved from April to October because of the outbreak.

“We reluctantly canceled POPPtober fest out of an abundance of caution for public safety. It was clear we really had no choice,” Mayor Dale Ross wrote in a statement. “We’re looking forward to the best Red Poppy Festival ever in April 2021.”

Next year’s festival is now scheduled to happen from April 23-25, 2021.

The city’s news release also stated that council members agreed Tuesday with staff recommendations to limit outdoor gatherings of more than 10 people. The city is also looking into ways to encourage shopping at local businesses and other opportunities for outdoor dining, the release shared.

