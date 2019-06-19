Rancid food in duct-taped coolers prompts bomb scare in Georgetown neighborhood

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — Two duct-taped coolers left in a driveway in a Georgetown neighborhood prompted investigations by the Department of Public Safety bomb squad. Hours later, officials discovered they were filled with rancid food and bugs.

A resident of a town home at the Brownstones at the Summit complex walked outside their home and found the coolers at the end of their driveway Wednesday morning, Georgetown police said.

About 20 homes were evacuated during the investigation and some of the evacuees waited at a nearby Sheraton hotel for some time.

Officials first sent a robot to shoot video that they reviewed. The same robot then picked up the cooler and moved it into the street. It didn’t detonate. A suited up trooper then went to hand X-ray the cooler.

Just before noon, officials finally cleared the scene when the discovered the rotting food in the coolers. Investigations are ongoing.