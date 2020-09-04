Georgetown bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash identified

Fatal hit and run in Williamson County (Picture: KXAN/Andy Way)

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified a Georgetown bicyclist who was killed in a hit-and-run crash Sunday.

DPS said troopers responded to the accident on Ronald Reagan Boulevard near County Road 239 around 8:50 a.m. that day.

A 2006 GMC Yukon was traveling west on Ronald Reagan when it went onto the shoulder where 59-year-old Donald Prado of Georgetown was riding a bike.

The Yukon hit and killed him, before crashing into the guardrail and coming to a stop, according to DPS.

The driver of the Yukon then fled the scene, DPS said. Troopers are still looking for them.