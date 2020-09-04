Georgetown bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash identified

Williamson County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Fatal hit and run in Williamson County (Picture: KXAN/Andy Way)

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified a Georgetown bicyclist who was killed in a hit-and-run crash Sunday.

DPS said troopers responded to the accident on Ronald Reagan Boulevard near County Road 239 around 8:50 a.m. that day.

A 2006 GMC Yukon was traveling west on Ronald Reagan when it went onto the shoulder where 59-year-old Donald Prado of Georgetown was riding a bike.

The Yukon hit and killed him, before crashing into the guardrail and coming to a stop, according to DPS.

The driver of the Yukon then fled the scene, DPS said. Troopers are still looking for them.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss