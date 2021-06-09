Georgetown assistant city manager heading to Guadalupe County for city manager role

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — After five years, the City of Georgetown’s Assistant City Manager Wayne Reed has accepted the city manager position for the City of Cibilo, Texas.

Reed’s last day with the City of Georgetown will be June 25 and he’ll begin in Cibilo on July 12.

A graduate of Texas A&M University with a master’s degree in urban planning and a bachelor’s degree in environmental design, Reed also served as a sergeant with the U.S. Army Reserve. He is a certified planning professional and a member of the International City/County Management Association, American Public Works Association, American Institute of Certified Planners and the American Planning Association.

Reed also has more than 25 years of local government experience in both Colorado and Texas.

“It has been a privilege to be a part of the Georgetown team these past five and a half years. I have been provided opportunities by David Morgan to lead diverse service areas and oversee initiatives to improve the culture and performance of the organization. I’m excited by the opportunity to help a small but fast-growing community implement its vision and become a high-performing organization by working with the City Council to set a course for the future of the community, like we are continuously striving to do in Georgetown,” Reed said.

In Georgetown, Reed led development-related departments, including planning, public works, systems engineering, permitting and inspections, as well as human resources and community services. He was instrumental in leading the city’s administration of special-purpose districts, like Municipal Utility Districts (MUDs) and Public Improvement Districts (PIDs), to facilitate responsible growth management.

“I’m thankful for Wayne’s contributions to Georgetown,” City Manager David Morgan said. “He was critical in improving our development processes and managing the pressures of growth, and he helped improve the efficiency and services of the entire organization by championing our performance management program. I’m thrilled for his new opportunity and look forward to hearing more great things about Wayne’s continued achievements in Texas. Cibolo is lucky to have him.”

Effective June 14, Georgetown Police Chief Wayne Nero will serve as interim assistant city manager in Georgetown while the City uses a search firm to fill the position. The goal is to have a new assistant city manager in place by Oct. 1, which is the start of the next fiscal year. Assistant Police Chief Cory Tchida will serve as interim police chief while Nero fills the role.

Reed’s expression, which he is carrying with him to Cibolo, is to put systems in place to ensure organizations are “vision inspired, mission focused, values driven, and performance based.”