Georgetown 2030: City presents plan to keep up with population boom

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — Georgetown presented its comprehensive plan to the community for keeping pace with its title as one of the fastest growing cities in the country.

Leaders for the Georgetown 2030 plan say the plan will act as a guide for the city’s growth and development by focusing on land use and housing.

“This plan that we have here will guide the future growth. It not only documents the growth in the past but it also identifies projections for the future and identifies a land use to guide us through that way,” Georgetown Planning Director Sofia Nelson said.

The Planning and Zoning commission is holding a public hearing next week. City council will host one the following week. The plan is expected to be adopted during the spring.