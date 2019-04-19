Georgetown 16-year-old surprised with late father's truck fully-restored

Williamson County

Georgetown 16-year-old surprised with late father's restored truck

By:
Posted: Apr 19, 2019 / 03:49 PM CDT / Updated: Apr 19, 2019 / 05:48 PM CDT

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — A Georgetown 16-year-old got the surprise of a lifetime and was moved to tears in front of family and friends on Good Friday. 

Daniel Alcantar and his siblings lost their parents back in March of 2011 in what his sister described as them being in "the wrong place at the wrong time." They were heartbroken, but a lot of what got Daniel through those hard times was memories of his dad in his Ford truck. 

"I just remember going to our favorite little corner store," Alcantar said. "I would be in the passenger seat with him he would be playing his CD's and the music he had back in the early 2000s. It was good times listening to T-Pain and all them."

Because it was so special to him, he planned to keep it and always called the truck his. 

"He's like, 'my dad would've wanted it like this, my dad would've had it like this, my dad would've put this on it' and everything has to do with his dad, so it means so much to him," Elizabeth Montes, Alcantar's sister said.

But three years ago those plans were foiled when it was involved in a wreck.

"That's when I started to save my own money to fix it myself like how I wanted," Alcantar said. He saved up $1,000 doing things such as selling candy at school.

Knowing his story, his mentor of five years, Amber Sladecek, had reached out to a donor with connections to Caliber Collision. 

That donor paid $3,000 to the mechanic shop, to get the truck out of storage and helped connect Sladecek with Caliber Collision's program, Recycled Rides. It started in 2012 with the goal of blessing recipients with their restored vehicles. While they mainly work with military families and give the vehicles to veterans, when Sladecek reached out to them, it was a definite yes. 

"It was an immediate 'you bet,' we definitely wanted to be involved and it really means something to us to really give back like this," said Jon Webber, the regional vice-president for the Central Texas area's Caliber Collision stores. 

"It's got a lot of sentimental value to him and for us to be able to refurbish it and get it back to driveable condition to him to be his first vehicle, it just means so much to every single one of us."

When Alcantar arrived at Caliber Collision on Friday, he thought he was just getting a tour of the facilities. As a car enthusiast, and as someone who wants to be a mechanic when he grows up, this wasn't out of the ordinary for him, but he had no idea what was coming.

"I didn't expect this at all," he said. He walked into a room full of family, friends and teachers who waited anxiously for the reveal. 

Sladecek spoke about how special he was and explained they wanted to do something that would impact his life in a positive way. 

"We wanted to present this truck to you because we know you need good things in your life," Sladecek told Alcantar, as his dad's truck was driven right through the garage door. 

"I was just shocked I was like it can't be true, I didn't think it was real and I just got really emotional," he said.

Alcantar didn't just leave with a truck, he was offered an entry-level position at Caliber Collision. "I haven't even graduated and I already have a job offer," Alcantar said laughing. 

It's been eight years since he's seen his father, but his memory lives on through his brand new truck. "It's special 'cause my dad had it, my dad drove it, I have a lot of memories with it." 

He'll be putting those $1,000 he saved toward insurance for the truck and gas and hopes to get his learner's permit this summer. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Williamson County Stories

Trending Video

  • Scientists claim fluorescent lights are changing human DNA

    Scientists claim fluorescent lights are changing human DNA

  • Good Friday fundraiser raises money for fallen first responders

    Good Friday fundraiser raises money for fallen first responders

  • Family sues Lake Travis ISD, coach for $5M claiming 'cover up' of alleged 2017 sex assault

    Family sues Lake Travis ISD, coach for $5M claiming 'cover up' of alleged 2017 sex assault

  • Baseball scouting company coming to Hutto with $800 million development

    Baseball scouting company coming to Hutto with $800 million development

  • Georgetown 16-year-old surprised with late father's restored truck

    Georgetown 16-year-old surprised with late father's restored truck

  • Weekend Jam

    Weekend Jam

  • Georgetown 16-year-old surprised with late father's truck fully-restored
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Georgetown 16-year-old surprised with late father's truck fully-restored

  • D.C. Eggstravaganza

    D.C. Eggstravaganza

  • Citywide Good Friday service benefits growing cancer care charity

    Citywide Good Friday service benefits growing cancer care charity

  • Congress plunges into Mueller report, subpoena upcoming

    Congress plunges into Mueller report, subpoena upcoming

  • Owl relaxes in Rollingwood just before Good Friday sunrise

    Owl relaxes in Rollingwood just before Good Friday sunrise

  • Good Friday fundraiser raises money for fallen first responders

    Good Friday fundraiser raises money for fallen first responders

  • 22-year-old barber kayaks across Texas to see his state with new eyes

    22-year-old barber kayaks across Texas to see his state with new eyes

  • Mistrials: what's the cost to try a case again?

    Mistrials: what's the cost to try a case again?

  • Fort Hood active duty soldier accused of sexual assault

    Fort Hood active duty soldier accused of sexual assault

  • Residents say a tower is terrorizing their Austin neighborhood

    Residents say a tower is terrorizing their Austin neighborhood

  • Mueller Report Crosstalk with Ken Dilanian

    Mueller Report Crosstalk with Ken Dilanian

  • Turtles in the Colorado River

    Turtles in the Colorado River

  • Finding a snake along the Colorado River

    Finding a snake along the Colorado River

  • Kayak trip video

    Kayak trip video

  • Texas State researchers are trying to save the Houston Toad from disappearing

    Texas State researchers are trying to save the Houston Toad from disappearing

  • Uber rolls out new safety feature to protect passengers

    Uber rolls out new safety feature to protect passengers

  • Bill would address early pickups for students who aren't suspended

    Bill would address early pickups for students who aren't suspended

  • 'Looked like a bomb had gone off.' Lightning splinters tree outside south Austin home

    'Looked like a bomb had gone off.' Lightning splinters tree outside south Austin home

  • Neighbors take action against abandoned house in northeast Austin

    Neighbors take action against abandoned house in northeast Austin

  • Seven arrested in San Antonio drug raid, 20 kilos of meth seized

    Seven arrested in San Antonio drug raid, 20 kilos of meth seized

  • Packing for a kayak trip across Texas

    Packing for a kayak trip across Texas

  • Machine that pulls water from the air coming to North Texas

    Machine that pulls water from the air coming to North Texas

  • Texas leaders react to redacted Mueller Report

    Texas leaders react to redacted Mueller Report

  • Census numbers show the increase in residents to the Austin-Round Rock area

    Census numbers show the increase in residents to the Austin-Round Rock area

  • Kayak passing underwater

    Kayak passing underwater

  • Texas Kayaker hoists boat over a dam

    Texas Kayaker hoists boat over a dam

  • Texas man kayaking across the state

    Texas man kayaking across the state

  • Gary Williams DC

    Gary Williams DC

  • How to deal with seasonal allergies

    How to deal with seasonal allergies

  • Copperbend Lightning

    Copperbend Lightning

  • FULL INTERVIEW: Senator Cruz pitches education plan on Texas tour

    FULL INTERVIEW: Senator Cruz pitches education plan on Texas tour

  • County presenting 3 final designs for Steiner Ranch evacuation route

    County presenting 3 final designs for Steiner Ranch evacuation route

  • County presenting 3 final designs for Steiner Ranch evacuation route

    County presenting 3 final designs for Steiner Ranch evacuation route

  • Damage inside house

    Damage inside house

  • Central Texans prepare for hail

    Central Texans prepare for hail

  • Doorbell cam shows moment lightning culls tree in south Austin

    Doorbell cam shows moment lightning culls tree in south Austin

  • Tree apparently splintered by lightning in south Austin neighborhood

    Tree apparently splintered by lightning in south Austin neighborhood

  • Tree apparently splintered by lightning in south Austin

    Tree apparently splintered by lightning in south Austin

  • Thunderstorms in San Marcos/Hays County

    Thunderstorms in San Marcos/Hays County

  • Llano prepares for storms while still recovering from October devastation

    Llano prepares for storms while still recovering from October devastation

  • Red light banning bill could be en route to House floor

    Red light banning bill could be en route to House floor

  • Hill Country pipeline opponents are taking Kinder Morgan to court

    Hill Country pipeline opponents are taking Kinder Morgan to court

  • Austin's severe weather planning to be reviewed

    Austin's severe weather planning to be reviewed

  • Full KXAN interview with Senator Ted Cruz on education bill

    Full KXAN interview with Senator Ted Cruz on education bill

  • Beto O'Rourke takes presidential campaign to Virginia, New Hampshire

    Beto O'Rourke takes presidential campaign to Virginia, New Hampshire

  • Mini-golf to honor the memory of Erik Kyle Hanson

    Mini-golf to honor the memory of Erik Kyle Hanson

  • Lawmakers, law enforcement work to address major officer shortages

    Lawmakers, law enforcement work to address major officer shortages

  • Transgender UT student loses scholarship after military policy change

    Transgender UT student loses scholarship after military policy change

  • Senator Cruz pitches education plan on Texas tour

    Senator Cruz pitches education plan on Texas tour

  • Man arrested in connection Kendra Scott burglary

    Man arrested in connection Kendra Scott burglary

  • Llano getting larger barricades after woman's death during flooding

    Llano getting larger barricades after woman's death during flooding

  • COTA races to get approval for second Austin Bold soccer game

    COTA races to get approval for second Austin Bold soccer game

  • From 6th grader to lawmakers, an effort to cure Alzheimer's in Texas

    From 6th grader to lawmakers, an effort to cure Alzheimer's in Texas

  • Mayor Steve Adler will deliver State of the City Address Wednesday

    Mayor Steve Adler will deliver State of the City Address Wednesday

More Stories

Trending Gallery

PHOTOS: Apache Shores victim's injuries
PHOTOS: Apache Shores victim's injuries

PHOTOS: Apache Shores victim's injuries

Photo Galleries /

Trending Stories

Don't Miss