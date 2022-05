ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — A section of Gattis School Road is closed in both directions due to a downed power line near Round Rock Ranch Boulevard, according to Round Rock Police.

RRPD said traffic is rerouted onto Round Rock Ranch Boulevard.

Oncor Electric is onsite, but RRPD said it could take a while to reset the pole. Oncor’s outage map shows 29 customers with outages in the area.