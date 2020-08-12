Gatherings of 10 or more allowed outdoors in Williamson County’s unincorporated areas

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Starting Thursday, gatherings of 10 or more people are allowed in outdoor spaces in Williamson County.

Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell signed the order during a Tuesday commissioners court meeting, however, it only applies to unincorporated areas of Williamson County.

People within city limits still have to follow guidelines set by local officials. The new order for unincorporated areas would open up doors for families looking to have gatherings like BBQs at the park or outdoor graduation celebrations.

In July, Governor Greg Abbott amended his executive order to say gatherings of 10 or more people were prohibited, unless approved by the county judge. Most wedding venues and other businesses, however, are only allowed to operate at 50% capacity.

During Tuesday’s meeting, Gravell said the order could help provide closure for a family dealing with the death of a loved one, especially if they want a graveside gathering.

“If Beck Funeral Home does a funeral, and they have their memorial service, they can’t exceed 50% capacity. If they take that same loved one to a cemetery to bury them, then they can’t have more than 10 people gathered together outdoors,” said Gravell.

The county’s rules still follow Abbott’s executive order requiring all Texans to wear a face covering in public places.

Gravell says he’s been in contact with mayors in Williamson County, and a couple of them said they may soon follow his lead.