HUTTO, Texas (KXAN) — A severe storm popped up in southeastern Williamson County Saturday afternoon, creating dime to quarter-size hail in Hutto.

KXAN viewers shared photos and videos as the storm moved through the area around 4:45 p.m. Saturday. The severe thunderstorm warning in Central Texas was canceled at 5:30 p.m. Isolated downpours and thunderstorms continue to remain a possibility into the first few hours of Saturday evening.

A severe storm in Williamson County produces hail. This photo was taken near Hutto, Saturday, April 30. (Photo: Leslie Arzate)

If you take photos of hail, in particular, it's helpful to include an object alongside it to help gauge how large it is. Coins or sports balls are a good option.