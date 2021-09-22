Funeral for Williamson County Constable set for Wednesday in Georgetown

With heavy hearts, Williamson County and the Pct. 3 Constable's Office announce the death of Constable Kevin Stofle.



Please keep his loved ones in your thoughts and prayers during this extremely difficult time. The Pct. 3 Constable's Office will be closed this week in his honor. — Williamson County (@wilcogov) September 13, 2021

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — The funeral for a Williamson County Constable is scheduled for Wednesday morning in Georgetown.

Kevin Stofle, the Precinct 3 Constable for the county, died Sept. 13. He was 62 years old and spent more than 33 years in law enforcement. He was appointed to his constable position in 2013.

His funeral is scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday at Celebration Church, located at 601 Westinghouse Road in Georgetown. The church will have a live stream of the service available on its website.

Graveside services will follow at the I.O.O.F Cemetery, located at 1117 E. Seventh St. A procession will take Stofle’s body to the cemetery, starting on the Interstate 35 frontage road to Austin Avenue, then travel north From there it will take a right on Seventh Street by the courthouse and on to the cemetery.

Stofle previously served as the Georgetown Police Assistant Chief and the Emergency Management Coordinator for the city. The Precinct 3 office was closed for the entire week following his death.

“Kevin Stofle was one of the most honorable men I know,” Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell said. “He was a man of integrity, truth, and character. He dedicated his life to serving others, which he did with courage and commitment. He was a role model for not only the deputies who served under him in the Precinct 3 Constable’s Office, but those he taught or mentored along the way.”

County officials invited the public to leave cards and other condolences on his patrol car outside the Georgetown Annex.