Funeral arrangements set for Williamson County officer, grandmother

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of its own.

Nearly a week ago, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office announced the passing of Officer Susan Roberts of the Corrections Bureau.

The office said she was hospitalized while at work before passing away.

“Officer Roberts was a mother, grandmother and a great grandmother and will be sorely missed by all,” Sheriff Robert Chody wrote in a Facebook post.

Visitation is set for Friday, Sept. 18 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Ramsey Funeral Home on Williams Drive in Georgetown. The funeral service will be held at the same funeral home Saturday, Sept. 19 at 10 a.m.

There won’t be a vehicle procession, the sheriff’s office said, and due to COVID-19 restrictions, only 75 people will be allowed inside the funeral home. Everyone must wear a mask inside.

The funeral home will also live stream the funeral service online.

A GoFundMe for the family is set up to cover funeral, medical and transport expenses.