Friends of Wilco teen who died 2 years ago Thursday want everyone to #LoveLikeMyles

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Friends of a 17-year-old Williamson County boy who died tragically in a car crash two years ago are carrying on his spirit by asking people Thursday to #LoveLikeMyles.

It’s a social media based campaign similar to the “Ice Bucket Challenge,” which raised money and awareness for ALS, but in its second year, this challenge asks people to show kindness, like how Myles Hutcheson did to everyone he met before his untimely death.

KXAN first reported on the challenge in 2019, the first year it happened. Myles’ friends at Northpoint Church came up with the idea after he died on his way to class at Vista Ridge High School in 2018.

“There’s still so much joy and gratitude that I was the lucky person that got to be his mom,” Maryleigh Hutcheson, Myles’ mom, told KXAN. “And every single moment with him was an absolute blessing.”

It’s easy to participate in the challenge. Here’s what you do:

Handwrite two “authentically encouraging” notes to people in your life

Posts photos of the notes online

Tag those people on social media and use the hashtag #LLMChallenge

Fill out the caption

The goal is to challenge the people you tagged to post two encouraging things about other people in their lives, flooding feeds with kindness.