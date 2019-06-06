Freight train derails outside Taylor, no one hurt

TAYLOR, Texas (KXAN) — A freight train derailed Thursday morning outside Taylor, Texas, according to Amtrak.

At 5 a.m. eight cars on a Union Pacific train derailed as it came into Taylor Yard, according to Union Pacific. No one was hurt and the train wasn’t carrying hazardous materials.

Multiple cars fell on their sides and blocked both main lines and several railroad crossings in the area

Crews are working to clean up the site, Union Pacific said, adding the cause was under investigation.

Amtrak tweeted at 7:22 a.m. that Texas Eagle Train 22 was canceled because of the derailment. That train was supposed to leave San Antonio for Fort Worth. Amtrak said alternate transportation will be provided.

The city of Taylor sent out a press release asking the public to stay away from the site of the crash as crews work to clear the area. Anyone looking for additional information on the crash can call the city’s public information office at 512-352-5448.