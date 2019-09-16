Free rabies vaccinations offered in Hutto for World Rabies Day

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Humane Educators of Texas is partnering with Georgetown Animal Shelter to offer furry friends in central Texas a free rabies vaccination.

The event is the First Annual World Rabies Day Free Rabies Vaccination Clinic which is a commemoration of the 13th Annual World Rabies Day—the only day of action and awareness for rabies prevention. This years theme is RABIES: Vaccinate to Eliminate focuses on the foundation of all rabies control efforts.

The event is taking place at 105 Tradesmen Drive, Suite A, in Hutto between from 8:30 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28.

Other services for this day must be paid with cash or check:

Microchips – $10

DHLPP – $10

Bordatella – $10

FVRCP – $10

Proceeds benefit the Georgetown Animal Shelter.