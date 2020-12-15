Free COVID-19 testing in Taylor using less-invasive cheek swab method

TAYLOR, Texas (KXAN) — Free COVID-19 testing will be available from Dec. 15-17 in Taylor, Williamson County health officials said Monday.

The county’s office of emergency management, along with the Texas Department of Emergency Management, will host a drive-thru testing site at the Williamson County Expo Center, located at 5350 Bill Pickett Trail, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. each day.

People are encouraged to get to the site as soon as they can in case the site runs out of supplies for the day, heath officials say.

The testing method is a cheek swab, not through a nasal cavity, so people shouldn’t eat, drink or use tobacco products 20 minutes prior to the test, health officials say.

The tests are available to all Texans, not just residents of Williamson County. For more information on future test sites, visit Williamson County’s website.