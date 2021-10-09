Free clothes available for Leander ISD students at brand new clothes closet

by: KXAN Staff

The Leander ISD clothes closet officially opens (Picture: KXAN/Mariano Garza)

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — Leander ISD families will be able to benefit from a new clothes closet that officially opened Saturday morning.

People were on hand to celebrate the opening of the facility with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Four Points Middle School.

Through the clothes closet, free clothes and brand new socks and underwear will be available

No vouchers are needed to shop. The only qualification is that the student lives in the boundaries of Leander ISD.

It will be open every Tuesday between 10 a.m. and noon, the first and third Wednesday of the month from 4:45 p.m. to 7:15 p.m., and one Saturday per month from 10 a.m. to noon.

