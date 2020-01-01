Free adoptions for the new year at Williamson County shelter

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter is offering free adoptions Thursday through Sunday to “Bark in the Mew Year,” according to a release.

The shelter is closed Wednesday, Jan. 1, but its Services Center is open to accept stray animals and help people find their missing pets. Then, starting at noon on Jan. 2, people can adopt adult dogs that weigh more than 20 pounds and adult cats for free. They will also get a certificate for a free wellness exam and coupons for local businesses.

Normally, adoption fees are $75. Those wishing to adopt must be 18 years or older, have a valid ID and fill out an application.

All potential pets will be spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.