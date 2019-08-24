Fourth annual Overdose Awareness Day to be held in Round Rock

FILE – In this April 5, 2019, file photo, containers depicting OxyContin prescription pill bottles lie on the ground in front of the Department of Health and Human Services’ headquarters in Washington as protesters demonstrate against the FDA’s opioid prescription drug approval practices. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The LifeSteps Coalition is holding their fourth annual Williamson County Overdose Awareness Day on August 31 in Round Rock.

“It is a national health crisis and Williamson County is not immune. We do not have accurate data however if you take time to listen to your neighbors and colleagues’ personal stories, you will find out very quickly that it is real,” said LifeSteps Coalition’s Director Rosana Sielaff.

The goal of Overdose Awareness Day is to bring the community together and raise awareness about substance addiction and to provide support for those who are looking for it.

The event is open to the public and participants are encouraged to wear purple as a show of support for those who have lost loved ones. The highlight of the event will be the testimony from overdose survivors and family members of victims.

“My son became one of the statistics. He died from an overdose. This County can’t turn away,” said Williamson County resident Donna Connell. “We need to be more proactive to end this epidemic and save lives.”

Round Rock police chief Allen Banks along with representatives from Texas Health and Human Services, Opioid Prevention Lead and the Texas Overdose Naloxone initiative will speak at the event about strategies being used to reduce overdose deaths in the Williamson County community.

The event will be at the Lakeview Pavillion at the Old Settlers Park in Round Rock.