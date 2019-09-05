Four Points Middle School student brought BB gun, pocket knife to school

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — The Four Points Middle School community received a letter Wednesday after a student allegedly brought a BB gun and a pocket knife to school.

Principal Steve Crawford praised another student who reported seeing the BB gun and told a teacher who immediately let school administration know.

“Security protocols were put into action, including the contacting of law enforcement, and the student was quickly isolated and searched,” Crawford wrote. “In addition to the BB gun pistol, the student also had BBs and a pocket knife in their possession.”

Crawford said the student did not directly threaten anyone but reiterated that bringing any weapon to school violated FPMS’ code of conduct. He urged parents to remind students to not bring weapons to school.

“We will take appropriate disciplinary action and ask that you please respect student privacy,” Crawford wrote.

