FOUND! Georgetown monitor lizard lost on Thursday is on its way home

Williamson County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Williamson County Sheriff’s Office)

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — On Saturday night, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office reported that the monitor lizard that was lost in Williamson County on Thursday was found.

According to WCSO Sheriff Chody, the lizard was caught and is being returned to its owner.

What is a monitor lizard?

According to the Encyclopaedia Britannica, the monitor lizard is a reptile with an elongated head and neck, a relatively heavy body, a long tail and well-developed legs. Their tongues are long, forked and snakelike.

They are found in Africa (south of the Sahara), in southern and southeastern Asia, in Australia, and on southwestern Pacific islands. While they are exotic, the lizards are a popular pet in the West.

A well-known large monitor species is the Komodo dragon, which is the largest lizard of all, and grows to about 9 feet. The reptiles consume large insects and spiders, other lizards, small mammals and birds.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Trending Stories

Don't Miss