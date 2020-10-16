Former Williamson County deputy indicted: Court records reveal more about April 2019 violent traffic stop

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The grand jury that indicted a former Williamson County deputy believes he allegedly hurt and unlawfully mistreated a woman he was arresting.

Christopher Pisa, 25, was indicted Thursday on two counts—assault causing bodily injury and official oppression—in relation to an April 2019 traffic stop that escalated into a physical fight.

The woman Pisa pulled over was arrested on charges of assault on a public servant and resisting arrest. Those charges were dismissed.

Indictments released to KXAN Friday said the grand jury that indicted Pisa believed he “intentionally and knowingly” caused bodily injury to the woman by pulling her hair with his hand.

The indictments also stated the grand jury said he allegedly pushed or threw the woman “with his hands or by placing his knee on [her] arm.”

In a press release sent Thursday, Pisa and his attorney claim Pisa’s training was insufficient, and the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office allowed a rookie deputy in his first peace officer job to patrol alone too early.

Pisa resigned from his position shortly after the incident, the sheriff’s office confirmed. WCSO said the sheriff referred Pisa’s actions to the district attorney in early 2019 for possible criminal prosecution.

Pisa and his attorney agree the woman should’ve never been arrested.