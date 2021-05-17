Former WilCo deputy of Live PD fame charged with assault for force used against domestic violence victim

Mugshot of Williamson County Deputy Lorenzo Hernandez, who was charged with assault responding to a Sept. 21, 2019 domestic violence call. Bodycam footage shows him places his hands on a woman’s neck and throat as he tries to get inside her home to look for a suspect. (Courtesy: Williamson County Sheriff’s Office)

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — A former Williamson County deputy has been charged with assault and official oppression stemming from the level of force he used against a domestic violence victim in September 2019.

Former Deputy Lorenzo Hernandez, 37, of Cedar Park was booked in the Williamson County Jail.

KXAN reported on the 2019 incident significantly, and Hernandez has been accused multiple times in several incidents of using excessive force.

Details of the 2019 domestic violence response that led to the deputy’s arrest

That Sept. 21, 2019 incident started as a 911 call about domestic violence, and multiple body cameras captured what happened when deputies responded.

The woman, who asked not to be identified in this report, wouldn’t tell deputies where the man reported in the call went. Deputies called the woman “uncooperative,” and the video shows her trying to hold her door closed as Hernandez pushed his way inside to search the apartment. The woman told deputies the man wasn’t inside.

“Let go of the door, or you’re going to be tased,” the deputies told her.

The woman continued screaming and holding onto the door handle, while deputies tried to handcuff her. Deputies told the woman they were going inside her home to search for an unidentified man involved in the original 911 call.

The video shows the woman yelling as Hernandez placed a hand around her chin and then pushed her head down against a wall. Deputies then attempted to pull the woman’s arm behind her back and put her in handcuffs.

Hernandez and another deputy searched each room, as deputies detained the woman outside.

“We don’t get your cooperation, that is what happens. All this screaming and all this [expletive] does not make us stop,” Hernandez told the woman as he stood in her living room near the end of the video.

Another deputy was uncuffing the woman as Hernandez lectured her.

In the arrest affidavit, a Williamson County detective wrote that the woman Hernandez is accused of assaulting “did not pose a threat.”

“Defendant Hernandez escalates the event through an intentional, unreasonable use of force against [the victim] by placing his hand on her throat directly below her chin,” the affidavit said, adding that Hernandez then squeezed her throat and pushed her back into the apartment wall.

“The intentional use of force by Defendant Hernandez by placing his hand on the throat of [the victim] is unlawful, as no exception provides Defendant Hernandez the justification for the use of said force.”

Hernandez has been a peace officer for more than a decade and did complete training in de-escalation techniques. The affidavit states because of this Hernandez should have known what he was doing was against the law.

Hernandez was ultimately disciplined in this case for “sustained violation of the Sheriff’s Office Conduct and Behavior policy,” according to WCSO Chief Deputy Tim Ryle.

Hernandez also a responding deputy in case featured on Live PD that prompted lawsuit

Hernandez was also one of five deputies involved in a June 14, 2019 “Live PD” broadcast on A&E that showed the use-of-force arrest of Ramsey Mitchell.

Deputies pulled Mitchell over for not having a front license plate and told him to turn his car off and stay seated, according to a lawsuit filed against the sheriff’s office. The lawsuit states the deputies then called for “Live PD” camera crews to come to the scene.

The “Live PD” broadcast then shows deputies ask Mitchell to get out of his car. When he did, Mitchell turned to run. During the arrest, Mitchell was kneed, punched, choked, wrestled and stunned with a stun gun by four deputies. Mitchell went limp.

Then Hernandez joined the other four deputies. He could be seen jumping and landing on Mitchell with a knee before punching him several times in the back. At this point, Mitchell appeared to be unconscious, lying face-down in a pool of blood.

