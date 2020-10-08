Former police chief sues to get job back, claims firing was ‘retaliation’ by Liberty Hill mayor

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Seven months after his firing, the former police chief of Liberty Hill filed a lawsuit seeking reinstatement to his job as well as thousands in financial damages after he contends his termination came for no other reason but retaliation.

The attorney for Maverick Campbell filed the lawsuit on Oct. 1 in Williamson County’s 26th Judicial District Court against the City of Liberty Hill as well as Mayor Rick Hall for breach of contract and violating state code. The lawsuit demanded a jury trial.

According to the lawsuit, Campbell said the city terminated his contract in March and has yet to detail any reason why that happened. Instead, the lawsuit alleges Campbell’s “termination was not for cause as required by his contract with the City, but was motivated primarily by Hall’s desire to retaliate against Campbell for opposing and reporting criminal and unethical conduct by Hall as mayor.” The lawsuit states the Texas Workforce Commission has since ruled twice that Campbell’s firing did not result from any “work-related misconduct.”

The lawsuit details 11 specific instances during Campbell’s more than three-year tenure as police chief that he said the mayor “prompted and encouraged Campbell’s termination, as retaliation for Campbell opposing him at various times.”

Campbell said in the lawsuit that his decision to temporarily suspend the department’s ride-along program in October 2018 made Hall threaten his job because the mayor tagged along frequently with officers and once “illegally accessed the onboard police computer system” during a pursuit with a motorcycle. A few months earlier, in August that year, Campbell’s lawsuit stated the former police chief confronted Hall for wearing a “novelty police badge” and carrying a gun in public, “essentially appearing to try to present himself as a law enforcement officer.” Campbell also said he refused at one point to outfit the mayor’s city-owned vehicle with flashing red-and-blue lights. When he did so, he alleges in the lawsuit that the mayor told him, “I’m the f—— mayor, I can do what I want.”

Photo of Liberty Hill Mayor Rick Hall from a 2019 interview (KXAN Photo)

Hall did not respond Thursday to KXAN’s request for comment about the lawsuit.

Lacie Hale, the City of Liberty Hill’s chief operating officer, released a statement Thursday afternoon that read, “The City has received the Petition filed by former Police Chief Maverick Campbell, but the City has no comments regarding this pending litigation.”

During a city retreat at a Burnet resort in January 2020, the lawsuit claims Hall grabbed the shirt of one of Campbell’s sons and kicked the other in the back of the leg. At that same event, Campbell also said Hall called his boys a racial slur, according to the lawsuit.

A captain at the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office confirmed in an email to KXAN that deputies are looking into the allegations of assault against Campbell’s children.

Before his firing, the lawsuit states the city placed Campbell on administrative leave on Feb. 27 after he got into a “public disagreement” with his wife at a casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey, where they went to attend a law enforcement conference. According to an investigation report obtained by KXAN from the New Jersey State Police, state troopers wrote, “Due to the fact that the victim did not wish to pursue the matter any further, this case can be considered closed.”

Despite no one filing charges in New Jersey, Campbell contends in his lawsuit that another officer on the trip relayed what happened to the mayor, and he believes Hall may have distorted that information to ultimately place Campbell on leave and eventually lose his job.

Because they believe he lost his job without cause, Campbell and his lawyer are seeking damages of more than $290,000 and demanding that he get back his job as police chief of Liberty Hill.