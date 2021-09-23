Former Hutto football association president accused of inappropriately touching 10-year-old girl

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A Round Rock man was arrested and faces a felony charge after being accused of having sexual contact with a 10-year-old girl in September, according to an arrest affidavit out of Williamson County.

Williamson County authorities say Caleb Heath Studebaker, 41, touched the girl “inappropriately” while she was in his home Sept. 4 in Round Rock, according to the affidavit. The girl did a forensic interview at the Williamson County Children’s Advocacy Center three days later and went into detail about what happened, the affidavit said.

Investigators say they tried to interview Studebaker, but he declined, the affidavit said. He is charged with indecency with a child – sexual contact, a second-degree felony.

The Hutto Youth Football and Cheer Association addressed the allegations on its Facebook page. The post identified “Caleb” as its former president. It said it had taken “the steps needed to ensure HYFCA can move forward and continue to operate as scheduled.”

“These allegations are external and have no connection to HYFCA or CTYFL. The allegations will be handled by the appropriate authorities as necessary,” HYFCA said. According to the affidavit, the girl was a family member.

According to jail records, Studebaker posted bail and is no longer in custody at the Williamson County Jail. His bond was set at $35,000.

No attorney is listed for Studebaker on county records, but once we are able to contact his attorney, this story will be updated.