Former assistant chief deputy Gleason leading incumbent Chody in Williamson County Sheriff race

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In the race for Williamson County Sheriff, retired Williamson County Sheriff Assistant Chief Deputy Mike Gleason is challenging incumbent Sheriff Robert Chody.

Gleason, who never worked under Chody, is working to unseat the first-term Republican sheriff.

See the latest election results below:

Earlier today, Gleason reacted to initial results showing him ahead of Chody.

There is one thing both incumbent Chody and his opponent, Gleason, agree on, and it’s the need to hire more deputies to keep up with the rapid growth in Williamson County.





A deep dive into the campaign finance report showed that Chody’s campaign spent nearly $300,000 . Chody, who won the lottery in 2001, loaned his campaign $290,000. He also received about $5,500 in political contributions.

In comparison, the Gleason campaign has spent less than $17,000. His political contributions total nearly $20,000 with notable contributors, including Williamson County Commissioner Terry Cook and former County Judge Dan Gattis.

Chody also recently made headlines after being indicted and arrested on a felony charge of tampering with evidence in relation to the death of Javier Ambler.

The charge came after months of calls for Chody to resign, after the in-custody death of Ambler, which was recorded during a taping of the A&E reality show “Live P.D.” Chody and his legal team have called the charge baseless.