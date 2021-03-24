Florida-based muralist paints Georgetown Animal Shelter to highlight adoption need in area

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — One side of the Georgetown Animal Shelter will be a bit more bright and colorful after this week. The vibrant canvas may make passersby paws and visit.

Florida-based muralist Jason Tetlak caught the attention of the Williamson County rescue with his use of colors. He’s been painting murals for more than four years.

This is the artist’s first time in Texas. His colorful paintings can be seen in other major cities from Cleveland to Las Vegas as well as outside the U.S. in Bermuda.

The animal shelter hopes to attract potential pet owners with Tetlak’s bold style. He described the mural’s meaning while working on it Wednesday morning.

(KXAN Photo/Todd Bailey)

“It’s got a purpose,” he said. “This shelter serves animals who are neglected or lost and gives them a second chance so putting my art here is drawing attention to that mission and hopefully will help serve the shelter a little bit and get their point across so people come out and adopt these animals.”

Tetlak wasn’t alone while painting.

“There’s a cat in one of these windows back here that’s been watching me all day, every day and it’s so hard not to just go inside and play with the animals,” he said.

The 25-year-old municipal shelter near San Gabriel Park is an open-door shelter that accepts all dogs and cats found within the city limits, as well as those surrendered by owners who live within the city.

Its operations are supported by taxes like any other city department.

Tetlak finds the week-long task rewarding.

“I’m doing my part. I can’t really help these animals out and take all of them home, I can’t go in there and do the medical procedures that some of them need, but I can help draw attention to what they’re doing and make the public a little more aware of what’s going on. It makes me feel a little bit better about myself,” he said.

(Georgetown Animal Shelter)

Tetlak hopes to finish the mural by Friday and enjoy the community afterward.

“The Austin area has a lot of reputation of being artistic and having murals. It’s kind of my contribution to the area. I like to visit places and help them get a little more color in their environment and then while I’m there, take in a little bit of the culture.”

Tetlak loves creating bold, colorful pieces. The muralist was featured at the 2019 Basel House Mural Festival in Miami but is best known for a giant 3D mural of the Beastie Boys which garnered him a Guinness World Record.

If you’re interested in seeing more of the artist’s work, you can follow him on social media.