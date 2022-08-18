FLORENCE, Texas (KXAN) — Florence ISD buffaloes went back to school Thursday. Its superintendent said the student population grew by an estimated 60 kids this year. A trend he expects to continue as more people settle in the communities around Austin.

Superintendent Paul Michalewicz said his district predicts adding as many as 100 students every academic year in roughly 2-3 years as nearby housing developments are complete.

He said the district was building a new elementary school in part due to this growth and as an update to its aging facility.