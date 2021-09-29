Fixed-route bus service in Georgetown ends Thursday; CARTS service will continue

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — After four years in service, Georgetown’s fixed-route bus system will offer its final rides on Thursday.

The move comes after the city said passenger totals were lower than expected.

City council directed staff in July to negotiate an agreement with Capital Metro without any fixed-route services. An interlocal agreement was approved in September, which still provides a paratransit service for people with disabilities.

That service, run by Capital Area Rural Transportation System, or CARTS, allows riders to made a reservation for a trip 24 hours in advance through the service’s website, or by calling (512) 478-7433. The curb-to-curb service is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and costs $2 per trip.

According to the city, the service currently serves 235 riders in Georgetown. Residents can apply for the service using a paper application.

The city estimates the cost for continuing the CARTS service at just over $270,000. Forty percent of the cost would be covered by the Federal Transit Administration.

“The City of Georgetown remains committed to providing exceptional services where they are needed,” Mayor Josh Schroeder said in a statement. “As Georgetown continues to grow, so will the need for public transportation. I would expect this issue to be reassessed in the future.”