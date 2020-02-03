FIRST LOOK: Inside the 240,000 sq. ft. Cedar Park sports complex that’s under construction

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — A sports complex that’s designed to be a one-stop-shop for families whose kids play sports is expected to open early summer.

In 2018, Perardi Development announced a project called iSports, a 240,000-square-foot facility with “two hockey rinks, two turf fields, an array of culinary options and other family-friendly entertainment.”

The facility is located on 15.4 acres southeast of U.S. Highway 183A and Scottsdale Drive in Cedar Park.

The Crossover in Cedar Park (Courtesy Multivista)

The company announced Monday the complex has a new name, the Crossover, and has six new tenants.

“When we thought about it and talked to tenants, prospects and members of the community, we realized our true identity is to help people of all ages reach their personal best – and doing so in a cutting-edge and incredibly fun way,” said Eric Perardi in a news release. Perardi is founding principal of Perardi Development.

KXAN’s Yoojin Cho is touring the construction site Monday and speaking with the developer. Check back later for updates, including more photos, and watch her story on KXAN News at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m.