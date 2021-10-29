First girl to make touchdown in Hutto ISD history recognized with award

Hutto Middle School student Isabella Michael poses with Principal Jason McAuliffe, after getting the “Hippo of the Month” award. (Courtesy: Mayra Toro)

HUTTO, Texas (KXAN) — A Hutto Middle School student who made district history as the first girl to score a touchdown earlier this month is being recognized again.

We introduced you to seventh-grader Isabella Michael last week. She plays football at HMS, and for the longest time, she was the only girl on her team.

She was recognized again by the district Thursday night when she was awarded “Hippo of the Month.” A teacher submitted her for the award.

Her mom, Mayra Toro, wrote in an email to KXAN that HMS staff and the football coaches have been supportive of Michael in every way and have “created an environment that allows any kid to follow their dreams.”

“We’ve received an outpouring of love from our community,” Toro wrote.

“I always try to push myself every day — just keep going and don’t quit,” Michael said in a past interview with KXAN. “Because sometimes I’m like, ‘alright, I don’t know if I can do this anymore.’ But I always keep going.”