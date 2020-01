ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is at the scene of an RV fire in Round Rock Sunday morning.

WCSO deputies were dispatched to the 1130 block of Martin Avenue near County Road 172.

No injuries have been reported and surrounding RVs have been evacuated. Deputies say no other structures are in danger at this moment

No details have been released as to the cause of the fire.