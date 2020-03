CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — Authorities are responding to a house fire caused by a lightning strike near Cedar Park, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office says.

In a tweet, the WCSO said the fire is located in the 1400 block of Old Mill Road.

The Cedar Park Fire Department is at the scene and deputies are headed there. Commuters are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.