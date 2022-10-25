JARRELL, Texas (KXAN) — Severe storms and a possible tornado in Central Texas Monday night damaged a fire station in Jarrell, according to a spokesperson with Williamson County.

The ESD 5 Fire Station, located at 155 County Road 313, had part of its roof blown off as well as doors. The spokesperson said no one at the station was hurt.

“One of the firefighters came out and started opening up the door. He said all six of the doors sucked inward and then five of them just collapsed,” said Fire Chief Ron Stewart.

The chief said the damage shouldn’t affect their services.

Fire station in Williamson County damaged during possible tornado Monday night. (Photo: Gabe Cox/Tornado Trackers)

Construction site south of Jarrell on County Road 310 damaged during severe storms Monday night (KXAN Photo/Blake DeVine)

Storm damage in Jarrell (Courtesy: Gabriella Allocca)

The county said it also received reports that at least two residences had parts of their roofs ripped off. A home being constructed on County Road 310 was also blown over in the strong winds.

“We will get through this together!” tweeted Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell.

Just after 8:45 p.m. on Monday, a Tornado Warning was issued for parts of northern Williamson County, including the town of Jarrell. That storm may have produced a possible tornado south of Jarrell. The National Weather Service plans to survey the area Tuesday and make a determination on whether it was a tornado or strong, straight-line winds.

NWS tweeted out a map of the areas it will be looking at Tuesday for possible tornado damage.

NWS crews to survey area near Jarrell and I-35 (National Weather Service Map)

Strong winds also created issues for 18-wheelers traveling on Interstate 35. The Jarrell Office of Emergency Management reported Monday night several 18-wheelers were toppled on their sides on the highway as well as the frontage road, shutting down roadways.

Truck overturned on I-35 near Jarrell the night of Oct. 24, 2022 (Photo: Gabe Cox/Tornado Trackers)

Toppled 18-wheeler on I-35 near Jarrell during severe storms the night of Oct. 24, 2022 (KXAN Photo/Brianna Hollis)

Those southbound I-35 lanes have since reopened, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

If your area or home sustained storm damage from Monday night, you can self-report the damage to the state through this Texas Division of Emergency Management website.