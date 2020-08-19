Fire destroys Georgetown home

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — An overnight fire destroyed a two-story home in Georgetown early Wednesday morning.

One person was inside the home at the time. That person was able to get out safely but was taken to the hospital for precautionary reasons.

Fire crews got the call about the fire on Manzanita Drive around 12:30 a.m. When they arrived, the whole second floor of the house was on fire.

“It wasn’t safe when they arrived on scene for them to make entry into the house,” said Michael Wofford with the Williamson County Fire Marshal’s Office. The house started to collapse in the back when firefighters arrived, so they took a defensive stance and were able to keep the fire from spreading to a small apartment and garage nearby.

Fire crews also had to deal with the challenge of getting water at first due to the rural area where this home is located.

“It took them a little bit longer,” Wofford said. “They never ran short on water but they couldn’t put as much on it as they needed to at the very beginning. But they finally were able to connect to some hydrants and get a good water supply.”

“And then obviously all the trees and power lines was a little bit of a hindrance trying to get some of their aerial devices up there to put water in the house where the big fire was.”

Wofford said crews are waiting until daylight to make sure the structure is safe to go in and conduct their investigation into the fire’s cause.

The home is a total loss.