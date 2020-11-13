Feral hogs wreak havoc on Round Rock neighborhood

Damage caused by feral hogs in the Hidden Glen neighborhood in Round Rock

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Homeowners in one Round Rock neighborhood say the grass isn’t greener on their side of things. Residents are at their wits end over feral hogs destroying property.

“Everyone’s seen it, heard about it or experienced the devastation to their property,” said F.J. Shaack, a Hidden Glen resident.

“I had to fill three trash cans with ripped up Saint Augustine grass,” said Jon Devries.

These Hidden Glen neighbors have a bone to pick with the feral hogs running rampant in their neighborhood. Devrives has been hit especially hard in recent days.

“The sixth time this past weekend, to me, is a bit much,” said Devries.

The Hidden Glen neighborhood backs up into a limestone quarry and fields of nothing. The Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife says it’s possible the dry conditions have forced the hundreds of feral hogs to find food elsewhere.

“They like grubs, they like roots, they like acorns. I got it all,” said Devries.

Devrives has done everything in his power to make his yard less appealing to the hogs like putting out fog lights and deer repellent, but nothing seems to be helping.

“It’s not like we’re suddenly encroaching on their territory. We’ve been here for 25-years,” said Shaack.

The City of Round Rock says it’s aware of the situation, but there isn’t much it can do unless the problem is on city property. That leaves the problem up to the homeowner’s association or the individual property owner, but even that’s tricky.

“You can’t discharge a firearm in the city limits here without being arrested,” said Devries.

Trapping one of these creatures can also cost hundreds of dollars. Until the situation is resolved, Shaack says he’ll be staying indoors.

“There’s beautiful walking trails here that we are now not willing to walk with our grandkids,” said Shaack.